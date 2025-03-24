Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today March 24, 2025: Citroen Basalt, C3, Aircross, eC3 get discounts of up to 1.75 lakh; offer available till…

LIVE UPDATES
Citroen Basalt, C3, Aircross, eC3 get discounts of up to ₹1.75 lakh; offer available till…
Latest news on March 24, 2025: Citroen is aiming to phase out its unsold stock of MY2023 and MY2024 models with major discounts in March 2025.
24 Mar 2025, 10:28 AM IST
Car News News Live Updates: Citroen Basalt, C3, Aircross, eC3 get discounts of up to ₹1.75 lakh; offer available till…
24 Mar 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Audi to reveal first model from Its China-exclusive EV brand AUDI at Auto Shanghai
- The public premiere of the first AUDI car will occur on April 23, the first press day of the event, and is anticipated to be a production variant of the AUDI E concept that was seen last year.
