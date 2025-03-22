LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today March 22, 2025: Ola S1 Gen 3 electric scooter deliveries begin
If automobiles catch your fancy and you are captivated by all things on wheels, you have come to the right place. You have come to HT Auto. Welcome to the latest developments from the Indian and global automotive world on March 22, 2025
Latest news on March 22, 2025: The Gen 3 electric scooters from Ola Electric come in 8 variations.
The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT AutoDisclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
22 Mar 2025, 09:31 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Ola S1 Gen 3 electric scooter deliveries begin
- Ola Electric has started deliveries of the S1 Gen 3 electric scooters in India. Launched on January 31, the range includes eight models with varying battery packs and features like increased power and speed, along with new colors available for customers.
22 Mar 2025, 08:53 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, March 21: Mahindra to hike prices, Hero acquires stake in Euler Motors
- Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
First Published Date: 22 Mar 2025, 08:53 AM IST
Editor's Pick
Trending this Week