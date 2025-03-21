HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today March 21, 2025: Auto Recap, March 20: Hero Xtreme 250r And Xpulse 210 Bookings Open, Renault Hikes Prices And More
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today March 21, 2025: Auto recap, March 20: Hero Xtreme 250R and XPulse 210 bookings open, Renault hikes prices and more

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 21 Mar 2025, 08:24 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
If automobiles catch your fancy and you are captivated by all things on wheels, you have come to the right place. You have come to HT Auto. Welcome to the latest developments from the Indian and global automotive world on March 21, 2025
Hero XPulse 210
Latest news on March 21, 2025: The new-gen Hero XPulse 210 gets a major boost in power and torque figures with 24.5 bhp and 20.4 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox
Hero XPulse 210
Latest news on March 21, 2025: The new-gen Hero XPulse 210 gets a major boost in power and torque figures with 24.5 bhp and 20.4 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox

The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT Auto

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
21 Mar 2025, 08:24 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, March 20: Hero Xtreme 250R and XPulse 210 bookings open, Renault hikes prices and more

  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Read the full story here

First Published Date: 21 Mar 2025, 08:24 AM IST

Similar Stories

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.