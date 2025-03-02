Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today March 2, 2025: Skoda Enyaq EV goes into production, could launch in India in…

HT Auto
Latest news on March 2, 2025: Skoda is expected to launch its first electric car in India by September 2025, which could be the Enyaq EV.
Nissan GTR
Latest news on March 2, 2025: Skoda is expected to launch its first electric car in India by September 2025, which could be the Enyaq EV.

The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT Auto

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
02 Mar 2025, 10:38 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Skoda Enyaq EV goes into production, could launch in India in…

  • Skoda is expected to launch its first electric car in India by September 2025, which could be the Enyaq EV.
Read the full story here

02 Mar 2025, 09:22 AM IST

Car News News Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 becomes the most affordable car with six airbags. Check details

  • With prices starting at 4.23 lakh, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 becomes the most affordable car in India with six airbags as standard.
Read the full story here

02 Mar 2025, 08:43 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, March 1: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara crash tested, Alto K10 gets six airbags, Ducati XDiavel V4 listed in India..

  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Read the full story here

02 Mar 2025, 08:36 AM IST

Car News News Live Updates: Nissan GT-R R35 bids farewell after 18 years. Check details

  • On February 28, the Japanese automaker, Nissan conveyed with that, from then on, it will no longer receive orders for the GT-R in Japan, indicating the end of its production.
Read the full story here

First Published Date: 02 Mar 2025, 08:36 AM IST

