Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today March 19, 2025: Hero Xpulse 210 and Xtreme 250R bookings to commence tomorrow. Here's how to book
Latest news on March 19, 2025: Hero MotoCorp introduced the Xpulse 210 and Xtreme 250R to the Indian market earlier this year at Auto Expo 2025.
19 Mar 2025, 08:58 AM IST
Bike News News Live Updates: Hero Xpulse 210 and Xtreme 250R bookings to commence tomorrow. Here's how to book
19 Mar 2025, 07:29 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Tesla secures ride-hailing permit, soon to offer service in this country
- The California Public Utilities Commission approved Tesla’s bid for a transportation charter-party carrier permit.
19 Mar 2025, 07:24 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Delhi govt orders expedited procurement of electric buses as old fleet reaching end of life
- Delhi Transport Department is aiming to induct 1,000 electric buses by the end of March 2025.
19 Mar 2025, 07:17 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz weigh price, production shifts to soften tariff blow
- German luxury carmakers such as Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz are all exposed to US import tariffs.
19 Mar 2025, 07:10 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, March 18: Tata and Kia cars to be pricier, BYD's new EV platform, traffic offence to cost you dearer & more
- Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
First Published Date: 19 Mar 2025, 07:10 AM IST
