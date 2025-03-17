HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today March 17, 2025: Hero Xpulse 210, Xtreme 250r Bookings Commence On 20th. Everything You Must Know
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today March 17, 2025: Hero Xpulse 210, Xtreme 250R bookings commence on 20th. Everything you must know

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 17 Mar 2025, 08:05 AM
If automobiles catch your fancy and you are captivated by all things on wheels, you have come to the right place. You have come to HT Auto. Welcome to the latest developments from the Indian and global automotive world on March 17, 2025
Latest news on March 17, 2025: Hero Xpulse 210 and Xtreme 250R deliveries are expected to commence later this month. (Bloomberg)
Latest news on March 17, 2025: Hero Xpulse 210 and Xtreme 250R deliveries are expected to commence later this month.

The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT Auto

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
17 Mar 2025, 08:05 AM IST

Bike News News Live Updates: Hero Xpulse 210, Xtreme 250R bookings commence on 20th. Everything you must know

  • Hero Xpulse 210 and Xtreme 250R deliveries are expected to commence later this month.
Read the full story here

17 Mar 2025, 07:01 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Volvo-owner Geely goes on a cost-cutting spree, aims to catch up to rivals like BYD

  • Geely Automobile, which reports earnings on Thursday, is trying to catch up to electric-vehicle leader BYD Co.
Read the full story here

First Published Date: 17 Mar 2025, 07:01 AM IST

