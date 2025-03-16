LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today March 16, 2025: Bajaj Chetak electric scooter likely to get an affordable variant. Everything you should know about it
If automobiles catch your fancy and you are captivated by all things on wheels, you have come to the right place. You have come to HT Auto. Welcome to the latest developments from the Indian and global automotive world on March 16, 2025
Latest news on March 16, 2025: Bajaj is working on an affordable electric scooter, which is expected to be a cheaper derivative of the Chetak.
The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT AutoDisclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
16 Mar 2025, 12:29 PM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Bajaj Chetak electric scooter likely to get an affordable variant. Everything you should know about it
- Bajaj is working on an affordable electric scooter, which is expected to be a cheaper derivative of the Chetak.
16 Mar 2025, 10:43 AM IST
Car News News Live Updates: Citroen Basalt Dark Edition teased ahead of launch. Here's what to expect
- The recently released teaser suggests that the Citroen Basalt Dark Edition will get an all black exterior with the chrome bits replaced by dark chrome elements.
16 Mar 2025, 10:03 AM IST
Car News News Live Updates: Volkswagen to launch 9 new cars by 2027. Will they come to India?
- Volkswagen is planning to launch at least four new electric cars by 2027.
16 Mar 2025, 09:50 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Ferrari patents radical stadium-shaped pistons. Here’s how this can revolutionize hybrid V12 engines
- Ferrari’s design places the longer edge of the piston from the outer side of the engine block to the inner vee. This innovative design can make room for a shorter engine, leaving space for hybrid elements without substantially lengthening the powertrain
First Published Date: 16 Mar 2025, 09:50 AM IST
