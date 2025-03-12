LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today March 12, 2025: Nissan appoints Ivan Espinosa as CEO after Honda takeover turmoil
If automobiles catch your fancy and you are captivated by all things on wheels, you have come to the right place. You have come to HT Auto. Welcome to the latest developments from the Indian and global automotive world on March 12, 2025
Latest news on March 12, 2025: Ivan Espinosa, who joined Nissan in 2003 and currently serves as chief planning officer, will take the top job from April 1, with Uchida stepping down at the end of March 2025.
The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT AutoDisclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
12 Mar 2025, 07:04 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Nissan appoints Ivan Espinosa as CEO after Honda takeover turmoil
- Ivan Espinosa, who joined Nissan in 2003 and currently serves as chief planning officer, will take the top job from April 1, with Uchida stepping down at the end of March 2025.
First Published Date: 12 Mar 2025, 07:04 AM IST
Editor's Pick
Trending this Week