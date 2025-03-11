Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today March 11, 2025: Kia Carens petrol variants in more demand than diesel. Check details

LIVE UPDATES
Kia Carens petrol variants in more demand than diesel. Check details
Latest news on March 11, 2025: Kia Carens is offered with three engine options in the Indian market. All have a capacity of 1.5-litres.
11 Mar 2025, 09:09 AM IST
- Kia Carens is available in five variants - Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury Plus and X-Line.
11 Mar 2025, 08:06 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Delhi EV policy 2.0 unwrapped, aims 95% electric vehicle adoption by 2027. Everything you should know
- Delhi EV Policy 2.0 is expected to be enforced from April 2025 and will replace the current framework.
First Published Date: 11 Mar 2025, 08:06 AM IST
