Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today March 1, 2025: Mahindra Partners with IDC to assess viability of a CKD facility in South Africa

LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today March 1, 2025:
Latest news on March 1, 2025: Mahindra is exploring the feasibility of setting up a local manufacturing plant in South Africa.
01 Mar 2025, 09:04 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Mahindra Partners with IDC to assess viability of a CKD facility in South Africa
- Mahindra & Mahindra signed an MoU with the IDC to explore a CKD assembly plant in South Africa.
01 Mar 2025, 08:33 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Feb 28: Aston Martin Vanquish launch date, BMW 3 Series LWB launched and more
- Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
01 Mar 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Car News News Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 gets 6 airbags as standard, prices hiked marginally
- Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 does not get any mechanical or cosmetic changes.
First Published Date: 01 Mar 2025, 07:00 AM IST
