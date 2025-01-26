LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today January 26, 2025: Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e phase 2 test drives begin. Is your city on the list?
Latest news on January 26, 2025: The BE 6e is priced from ₹18.90 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) while the XEV 9e comes at a introductory starting price of ₹21.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Loaded with futuristic technology that can take on some of the luxury vehicles, coupled with unique design that offer a standout road presence, both EVs are all set to hit Indian roads from February next year.
26 Jan 2025, 09:29 AM IST
- Deliveries of Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 will begin between February and March 2025.
26 Jan 2025, 08:28 AM IST
- Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
First Published Date: 26 Jan 2025, 08:28 AM IST