Cars & Bikes Auto Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today January 16, 2025: India To Achieve 20% Ethanol Blending Target By March 2025, Says Minister
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today January 16, 2025: India to achieve 20% ethanol blending target by March 2025, says minister

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 16 Jan 2025, 07:25 AM
2025 Honda CBR650R
Latest news on January 16, 2025: The use of E20 could lead to an estimated reduction of carbon monoxide emissions by about 50 per cent in two-wheelers and about 30 per cent in four-wheelers compared to neat petrol.
Latest news on January 16, 2025: The use of E20 could lead to an estimated reduction of carbon monoxide emissions by about 50 per cent in two-wheelers and about 30 per cent in four-wheelers compared to neat petrol.

16 Jan 2025, 07:25 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: India to achieve 20% ethanol blending target by March 2025, says minister

  • The use of E20 could lead to an estimated reduction of carbon monoxide emissions by about 50 per cent in two-wheelers and about 30 per cent in four-wheelers compared to neat petrol.
16 Jan 2025, 07:20 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Bombay High Court directs Maharashtra govt to form panel for considering phasing out of petrol and diesel vehicles

  • Mumbai’s roads may permit only those vehicles running on CNG or electricity in future.
16 Jan 2025, 07:15 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Indian Government mulls monthly & yearly toll passes for passenger vehicles: Nitin Gadkari

  • Private vehicles currently account for 26 per cent of total toll collection across India, while commercial vehicles contribute 74 per cent.
16 Jan 2025, 07:05 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Jan 15: Honda CBR650 & CB650R launched, Skoda Kylaq scores BNCAP 5-star, GRAP 4 curbs invoked in Delhi-NCR

  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
First Published Date: 16 Jan 2025, 07:05 AM IST

