Cars & Bikes Auto Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today January 12, 2025: Mercedes Benz India Targets Expansion In Lower Tier Cities, Aims Young Buyers
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today January 12, 2025: Mercedes-Benz India targets expansion in lower-tier cities, aims young buyers

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 12 Jan 2025, 10:29 AM
Mercedes G580
Latest news on January 12, 2025: Mercedes-Benz posted record sales of more than 19,500 cars in India in 2024, registering a sales surge of 12 per cent.

The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT Auto

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
12 Jan 2025, 10:29 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Mercedes-Benz India targets expansion in lower-tier cities, aims young buyers

  • Mercedes-Benz posted record sales of more than 19,500 cars in India in 2024, registering a sales surge of 12 per cent.
Read the full story here

12 Jan 2025, 09:50 AM IST

Bike News News Live Updates: Triumph Scrambler 400X your dream bike? This is possibly the best time to buy it. Here's why

  • The Triumph Scrambler 400X, as part of the year-end offer, gets a wide range of accessories, which come free for the buyers of the motorcycle.
Read the full story here

12 Jan 2025, 09:39 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Hyundai Creta Electric vs Tata Curvv EV: Range, specs, features and design compared

  • The Hyundai Creta Electric will be the third all-electric vehicle from the South Korean carmaker and it will be offered with two battery pack options.
Read the full story here

12 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Ministry of Road Transport and Highways aims to transform India's highway infrastructure in 2025

  • The Indian government's target of constructing 10,400 km of national highways in this fiscal year remains ambitious, with NHAI tasked with completing 5,000 km.
Read the full story here

12 Jan 2025, 08:22 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Jan 11: Mercedes-Benz G 580 electric SUV sold out, Citroen warranty extension & more

  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Read the full story here

First Published Date: 12 Jan 2025, 08:22 AM IST

