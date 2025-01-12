LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today January 12, 2025: Mercedes-Benz India targets expansion in lower-tier cities, aims young buyers
Latest news on January 12, 2025: Mercedes-Benz posted record sales of more than 19,500 cars in India in 2024, registering a sales surge of 12 per cent.
12 Jan 2025, 10:29 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Mercedes-Benz India targets expansion in lower-tier cities, aims young buyers
12 Jan 2025, 09:50 AM IST
Bike News News Live Updates: Triumph Scrambler 400X your dream bike? This is possibly the best time to buy it. Here's why
- The Triumph Scrambler 400X, as part of the year-end offer, gets a wide range of accessories, which come free for the buyers of the motorcycle.
12 Jan 2025, 09:39 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Hyundai Creta Electric vs Tata Curvv EV: Range, specs, features and design compared
- The Hyundai Creta Electric will be the third all-electric vehicle from the South Korean carmaker and it will be offered with two battery pack options.
12 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Ministry of Road Transport and Highways aims to transform India's highway infrastructure in 2025
- The Indian government's target of constructing 10,400 km of national highways in this fiscal year remains ambitious, with NHAI tasked with completing 5,000 km.
12 Jan 2025, 08:22 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Jan 11: Mercedes-Benz G 580 electric SUV sold out, Citroen warranty extension & more
- Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
First Published Date: 12 Jan 2025, 08:22 AM IST