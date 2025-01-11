LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today January 11, 2025: China's auto exports expected to slow amid tariff pressures and stalling EV growth
Latest news on January 11, 2025: Chinese EV exports are expected to cool this year after holding the export crown of the largest auto exporter in the world for the second year despite additional EU tariffs.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
11 Jan 2025, 09:43 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: China's auto exports expected to slow amid tariff pressures and stalling EV growth
- Despite maintaining a leading export position, market pressures and tariffs could hinder overall growth to just 10% this year.
11 Jan 2025, 09:25 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Mercedes-Benz car sales fall three per cent amid weak demand in China and Europe
- Despite challenges, US sales rose 9 per cent, offering some relief as the company seeks to boost EV offerings.
11 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap Jan 10: 2025 Tata Nexon launched, Honda Elevate Black Edition launched and more
- Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
First Published Date: 11 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST