Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today February 9, 2025: National Highways construction to decline by 7-10% in FY25, blame it on execution challenges
Latest news on February 9, 2025: The slowdown in national highway construction is attributed to execution challenges, intensifying competition, and significant delays in the receipt of appointed dates after project awards.
09 Feb 2025, 08:54 AM IST
09 Feb 2025, 08:51 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Tesla loses ground to Volkswagen in this country
- Tesla sold 1,875 fewer vehicles in a month in Germany when total EV sales soared 54 per cent.
09 Feb 2025, 08:39 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Feb 8: Aprilia Tuono 457 design patent filed, Tata Motors inaugurates new vehicle scrapping facility & more…
- Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
First Published Date: 09 Feb 2025, 08:39 AM IST