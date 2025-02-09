HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today February 9, 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today February 9, 2025: National Highways construction to decline by 7-10% in FY25, blame it on execution challenges

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 09 Feb 2025, 08:54 AM
Latest news on February 9, 2025: The slowdown in national highway construction is attributed to execution challenges, intensifying competition, and significant delays in the receipt of appointed dates after project awards.

The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
09 Feb 2025, 08:54 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: National Highways construction to decline by 7-10% in FY25, blame it on execution challenges

  • The slowdown in national highway construction is attributed to execution challenges, intensifying competition, and significant delays in the receipt of appointed dates after project awards.
Read the full story here

09 Feb 2025, 08:51 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Tesla loses ground to Volkswagen in this country

  • Tesla sold 1,875 fewer vehicles in a month in Germany when total EV sales soared 54 per cent.
Read the full story here

09 Feb 2025, 08:39 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Feb 8: Aprilia Tuono 457 design patent filed, Tata Motors inaugurates new vehicle scrapping facility & more…

  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Read the full story here

First Published Date: 09 Feb 2025, 08:39 AM IST

