LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today February 7, 2025: Top 10 SUVs sold in January: Creta, Punch lead chart, XUV 3XO sees biggest jump in sales
If automobiles catch your fancy and you are captivated by all things on wheels, you have come to the right place. You have come to HT Auto. Welcome to
...
Latest news on February 7, 2025: Hyundai Creta, India's most popular model in the compact segment, emerged as the best-selling SUV in January, followed by the Punch SUV from Tata Motors,
The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT AutoDisclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
07 Feb 2025, 11:21 AM IST
Car News News Live Updates: Top 10 SUVs sold in January: Creta, Punch lead chart, XUV 3XO sees biggest jump in sales
- The Grand Vitara emerged as the best-selling SUV from Maruti Suzuki in January, beating the likes of Fronx and Brezza.
07 Feb 2025, 10:39 AM IST
Bike News News Live Updates: Kawasaki Z900 and Ninja range gets benefits of upto ₹45,000
- Kawasaki is offering discounts on four of its motorcycles.
07 Feb 2025, 10:19 AM IST
Car News News Live Updates: Gurugram to host India's biggest Vintage car show. Here's how you can visit
- The 11th edition of the 21 Gun Salute Concours d’Elegance event will combine automotive history with cultural performances, providing attendees with a unique experience.
Trending Cars
Find more Cars
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
07 Feb 2025, 09:07 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Feb 6: Volkswagen teases new EV, Shotgun 650 Icon Edition revealed
- Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
07 Feb 2025, 08:59 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Nissan seeks new partners. Interested in Foxconn after merger talks with Honda collapse
- Following failed merger discussions with Honda, Nissan is open to new partnerships, particularly with Foxconn.
First Published Date: 07 Feb 2025, 08:59 AM IST