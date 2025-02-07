HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today February 7, 2025: Top 10 Suvs Sold In January: Creta, Punch Lead Chart, Xuv 3xo Sees Biggest Jump In Sales
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today February 7, 2025: Top 10 SUVs sold in January: Creta, Punch lead chart, XUV 3XO sees biggest jump in sales

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 07 Feb 2025, 11:21 AM
If automobiles catch your fancy and you are captivated by all things on wheels, you have come to the right place. You have come to HT Auto.
Latest news on February 7, 2025: Hyundai Creta, India's most popular model in the compact segment, emerged as the best-selling SUV in January, followed by the Punch SUV from Tata Motors, (Richard A. Brooks/AFP)
Latest news on February 7, 2025: Hyundai Creta, India's most popular model in the compact segment, emerged as the best-selling SUV in January, followed by the Punch SUV from Tata Motors,

The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT Auto

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
07 Feb 2025, 11:21 AM IST

Car News News Live Updates: Top 10 SUVs sold in January: Creta, Punch lead chart, XUV 3XO sees biggest jump in sales

  • The Grand Vitara emerged as the best-selling SUV from Maruti Suzuki in January, beating the likes of Fronx and Brezza.
Read the full story here

07 Feb 2025, 10:39 AM IST

Bike News News Live Updates: Kawasaki Z900 and Ninja range gets benefits of upto ₹45,000

  • Kawasaki is offering discounts on four of its motorcycles.
Read the full story here

07 Feb 2025, 10:19 AM IST

Car News News Live Updates: Gurugram to host India's biggest Vintage car show. Here's how you can visit

  • The 11th edition of the 21 Gun Salute Concours d’Elegance event will combine automotive history with cultural performances, providing attendees with a unique experience.
Read the full story here

07 Feb 2025, 09:07 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Feb 6: Volkswagen teases new EV, Shotgun 650 Icon Edition revealed

  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Read the full story here

07 Feb 2025, 08:59 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Nissan seeks new partners. Interested in Foxconn after merger talks with Honda collapse

  • Following failed merger discussions with Honda, Nissan is open to new partnerships, particularly with Foxconn.
Read the full story here

First Published Date: 07 Feb 2025, 08:59 AM IST

