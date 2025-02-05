LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today February 5, 2025: India's passenger vehicle industry to see modest 1.5% growth in FY25, claims study
Latest news on February 5, 2025: Passenger vehicles saw a boost at the start of the year due to channel filling after strong retail sales and lower inventory levels in December.
The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT Auto
05 Feb 2025, 08:29 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: India's passenger vehicle industry to see modest 1.5% growth in FY25, claims study
- Passenger vehicles saw a boost at the start of the year due to channel filling after strong retail sales and lower inventory levels in December.
05 Feb 2025, 08:24 AM IST
Car News News Live Updates: Honda Amaze becomes costlier by up to ₹30,000, introductory pricing ends
- Honda Amaze goes directly against the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor.
05 Feb 2025, 07:34 AM IST
Car News News Live Updates: Honda Elevate, City and Amaze available with benefits of up to ₹1.07 lakh
- Honda has announced few benefits for the City, Elevate and the Amaze. The new-gen Amaze does not get any benefits as of now.
05 Feb 2025, 07:05 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: National Highways to get toilet facilities at toll plazas, wayside amenities every 40-60 km, says govt
- NHAI, through National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), envisions the development of Wayside Amenities (WSAs) at approximate intervals of 40-60 km along the National Highways and Expressways.
