Cars & Bikes Auto Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today February 5, 2025: India's Passenger Vehicle Industry To See Modest 1.5% Growth In Fy25, Claims Study
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today February 5, 2025: India's passenger vehicle industry to see modest 1.5% growth in FY25, claims study

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 05 Feb 2025, 08:29 AM
Latest news on February 5, 2025: Passenger vehicles saw a boost at the start of the year due to channel filling after strong retail sales and lower inventory levels in December. (HT_PRINT)
Latest news on February 5, 2025: Passenger vehicles saw a boost at the start of the year due to channel filling after strong retail sales and lower inventory levels in December.

05 Feb 2025, 08:29 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: India's passenger vehicle industry to see modest 1.5% growth in FY25, claims study

  • Passenger vehicles saw a boost at the start of the year due to channel filling after strong retail sales and lower inventory levels in December.
05 Feb 2025, 08:24 AM IST

Car News News Live Updates: Honda Amaze becomes costlier by up to ₹30,000, introductory pricing ends

  • Honda Amaze goes directly against the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor.
05 Feb 2025, 07:34 AM IST

Car News News Live Updates: Honda Elevate, City and Amaze available with benefits of up to ₹1.07 lakh

  • Honda has announced few benefits for the City, Elevate and the Amaze. The new-gen Amaze does not get any benefits as of now.
05 Feb 2025, 07:05 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: National Highways to get toilet facilities at toll plazas, wayside amenities every 40-60 km, says govt

  • NHAI, through National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), envisions the development of Wayside Amenities (WSAs) at approximate intervals of 40-60 km along the National Highways and Expressways.
First Published Date: 05 Feb 2025, 07:05 AM IST

