Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today February 4, 2025: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to get a single battery pack choice for each trim. Which variant offers what specifications
Latest news on February 4, 2025: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, the first-ever electric car from the brand that broke its cover at the Auto Expo 2025, comes with two battery pack options – 49 kWh and 61 kWh.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
04 Feb 2025, 09:41 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to get a single battery pack choice for each trim. Which variant offers what specifications
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, the first-ever electric car from the brand that broke its cover at the Auto Expo 2025, comes with two battery pack options – 49 kWh and 61 kWh.
04 Feb 2025, 09:18 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Activa and Shine 125 help Honda sales grow by 6%
- Honda recently updated its lineup with OBD2B models.
04 Feb 2025, 09:16 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: China's auto subsidies underpin EV sales during New Year holiday
- China’s electric vehicle makers enjoyed a busy January as the extension of trade-in subsidies helped underpin sales during the usually quieter Lunar New Year holiday.
04 Feb 2025, 07:37 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Electric cars take 96% of this market in January
- The most sold model in Norway in January 2025 was the Toyota bZ4X, ahead of the Volkswagen ID.4 and the Nissan Ariya.
04 Feb 2025, 07:32 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Tesla Model 3 sales plunge 36% in 2024 in this market, impacting overall retail numbers
- Tesla’s registrations declined in 2024 despite the company adding a fifth model, the Cybertruck.
04 Feb 2025, 07:26 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Nitin Gadkari to discuss with oil companies to make ethanol rates reasonable
- Gadkari said there is a huge potential for setting up a large number of ethanol pumps similar to that of the pumps that sell blended fuel provided ethanol prices are substantially lower than petrol prices.
First Published Date: 04 Feb 2025, 07:26 AM IST