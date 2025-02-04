HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today February 4, 2025: Maruti Suzuki E Vitara To Get A Single Battery Pack Choice For Each Trim. Which Variant Offers What Specifications
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today February 4, 2025: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to get a single battery pack choice for each trim. Which variant offers what specifications

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 04 Feb 2025, 09:41 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
If automobiles catch your fancy and you are captivated by all things on wheels, you have come to the right place. You have come to HT Auto. Welcome to
...
Toyota flex-fuel
Latest news on February 4, 2025: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, the first-ever electric car from the brand that broke its cover at the Auto Expo 2025, comes with two battery pack options – 49 kWh and 61 kWh.
Toyota flex-fuel
Latest news on February 4, 2025: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, the first-ever electric car from the brand that broke its cover at the Auto Expo 2025, comes with two battery pack options – 49 kWh and 61 kWh.

The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT Auto

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
04 Feb 2025, 09:41 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to get a single battery pack choice for each trim. Which variant offers what specifications

  • Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, the first-ever electric car from the brand that broke its cover at the Auto Expo 2025, comes with two battery pack options – 49 kWh and 61 kWh.
Read the full story here

04 Feb 2025, 09:18 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Activa and Shine 125 help Honda sales grow by 6%

  • Honda recently updated its lineup with OBD2B models.
Read the full story here

04 Feb 2025, 09:16 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: China's auto subsidies underpin EV sales during New Year holiday

  • China’s electric vehicle makers enjoyed a busy January as the extension of trade-in subsidies helped underpin sales during the usually quieter Lunar New Year holiday.
Read the full story here

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar Roxx (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹12.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹8 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹11.13 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹13.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
Engine Icon2755 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹33.78 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
04 Feb 2025, 07:37 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Electric cars take 96% of this market in January

  • The most sold model in Norway in January 2025 was the Toyota bZ4X, ahead of the Volkswagen ID.4 and the Nissan Ariya.
Read the full story here

04 Feb 2025, 07:32 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Tesla Model 3 sales plunge 36% in 2024 in this market, impacting overall retail numbers

  • Tesla’s registrations declined in 2024 despite the company adding a fifth model, the Cybertruck.
Read the full story here

04 Feb 2025, 07:26 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Nitin Gadkari to discuss with oil companies to make ethanol rates reasonable

  • Gadkari said there is a huge potential for setting up a large number of ethanol pumps similar to that of the pumps that sell blended fuel provided ethanol prices are substantially lower than petrol prices.
Read the full story here

First Published Date: 04 Feb 2025, 07:26 AM IST

Similar Stories

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.