Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today February 3, 2025: Nissan Magnite may get hybrid and CNG variants soon. Know more

Cars & Bikes Auto Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today February 3, 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today February 3, 2025

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 03 Feb 2025, 09:17 AM
Ladakh road
Latest news on February 3, 2025: Nissan Magnite is likely to receive wider powertrain choices in the near future including hybrid and CNG options.
Ladakh road
Latest news on February 3, 2025: Nissan Magnite is likely to receive wider powertrain choices in the near future including hybrid and CNG options.

The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT Auto

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
03 Feb 2025, 09:17 AM IST

Car News News Live Updates: Nissan Magnite may get hybrid and CNG variants soon. Know more

  • Nissan Magnite is likely to receive wider powertrain choices in the near future including hybrid and CNG options.
Read the full story here

03 Feb 2025, 08:37 AM IST

Bike News News Live Updates: Honda aims for pole position in Indian two-wheeler market, targets 50% share of world’s motorcycle market

  • Honda aims to grab a 50% share of the global motorcycle market and India will play a key role in that strategy.
Read the full story here

03 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Volkswagen sues India to quash enormous $1.4 billion tax demand, legal filing shows

  • In the biggest-ever import tax demand, India in September slapped a $1.4 billion tax notice on Volkswagen for using a strategy to break down imports of some VW, Skoda and Audi cars into many individual parts to pay a lower duty.
Read the full story here

03 Feb 2025, 07:13 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: National Highways in India getting a lot of emphasis to enhance quality and safety, says Nitin Gadkari

  • Gadkari said that technology is a great enabler and adoption of automated and intelligent machine-aided construction is a step in the right direction.
Read the full story here

First Published Date: 03 Feb 2025, 07:13 AM IST

