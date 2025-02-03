LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today February 3, 2025: Nissan Magnite may get hybrid and CNG variants soon. Know more
Latest news on February 3, 2025: Nissan Magnite is likely to receive wider powertrain choices in the near future including hybrid and CNG options.
03 Feb 2025, 09:17 AM IST
03 Feb 2025, 08:37 AM IST
- Honda aims to grab a 50% share of the global motorcycle market and India will play a key role in that strategy.
03 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST
- In the biggest-ever import tax demand, India in September slapped a $1.4 billion tax notice on Volkswagen for using a strategy to break down imports of some VW, Skoda and Audi cars into many individual parts to pay a lower duty.
03 Feb 2025, 07:13 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: National Highways in India getting a lot of emphasis to enhance quality and safety, says Nitin Gadkari
- Gadkari said that technology is a great enabler and adoption of automated and intelligent machine-aided construction is a step in the right direction.
