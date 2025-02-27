LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today February 27, 2025: Mahindra signs key deal to increase vehicle production in this country, to focus on electric cars too
If automobiles catch your fancy and you are captivated by all things on wheels, you have come to the right place. You have come to HT Auto. Welcome to
...
Latest news on February 27, 2025: The concept version of the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N based pickup truck which is all set for launch later this year. Mahindra has become the fastest-growing brand in South Africa in recent years with sales of its vehicles tailor-made for the local market, especially its Scorpio pickup.
The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT AutoDisclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
27 Feb 2025, 09:22 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Mahindra signs key deal to increase vehicle production in this country, to focus on electric cars too
- South Africa is among one of the largest overseas markets for Mahindra with the Scorpio pickup truck being its most popular model.
27 Feb 2025, 09:08 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Tesla owners turn away amid Musk's controversial entry to US politics
- Many Tesla owners express discontent with CEO Elon Musk's political involvement, leading some to sell their vehicles.
27 Feb 2025, 08:42 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Jeep maker Stellantis urges Donald Trump to keep cars imported from Canada, Mexico tariff free
- Stellantis group, which owns brands like Jeep and Citroen, wants Trump to aim high tariff at cars without parts made in the US.
Trending Cars
Find more Cars
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
27 Feb 2025, 08:33 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Nissan planning to replace CEO after Honda deal falls apart: Report
- Talks between the two Japanese auto giants for a possible merger ended without any resolution earlier this month.
First Published Date: 27 Feb 2025, 08:33 AM IST
Editor's Pick
Trending this Week