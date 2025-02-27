HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today February 27, 2025: Mahindra Signs Key Deal To Increase Vehicle Production In This Country, To Focus On Electric Cars Too
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today February 27, 2025: Mahindra signs key deal to increase vehicle production in this country, to focus on electric cars too

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 27 Feb 2025, 09:22 AM
Latest news on February 27, 2025: The concept version of the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N based pickup truck which is all set for launch later this year. Mahindra has become the fastest-growing brand in South Africa in recent years with sales of its vehicles tailor-made for the local market, especially its Scorpio pickup. (REUTERS)
Latest news on February 27, 2025: The concept version of the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N based pickup truck which is all set for launch later this year. Mahindra has become the fastest-growing brand in South Africa in recent years with sales of its vehicles tailor-made for the local market, especially its Scorpio pickup.

The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT Auto

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
27 Feb 2025, 09:22 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Mahindra signs key deal to increase vehicle production in this country, to focus on electric cars too

  • South Africa is among one of the largest overseas markets for Mahindra with the Scorpio pickup truck being its most popular model.
27 Feb 2025, 09:08 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Tesla owners turn away amid Musk's controversial entry to US politics

  • Many Tesla owners express discontent with CEO Elon Musk's political involvement, leading some to sell their vehicles.
27 Feb 2025, 08:42 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Jeep maker Stellantis urges Donald Trump to keep cars imported from Canada, Mexico tariff free

  • Stellantis group, which owns brands like Jeep and Citroen, wants Trump to aim high tariff at cars without parts made in the US.
27 Feb 2025, 08:33 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Nissan planning to replace CEO after Honda deal falls apart: Report

  • Talks between the two Japanese auto giants for a possible merger ended without any resolution earlier this month.
First Published Date: 27 Feb 2025, 08:33 AM IST

