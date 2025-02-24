LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today February 24, 2025: Kia Carens facelift expected to launch soon. Here’s everything you need to know
If automobiles catch your fancy and you are captivated by all things on wheels, you have come to the right place. You have come to HT Auto. Welcome to
...
Latest news on February 24, 2025: Kia was spotted testing the three-row RV Carens under camouflage recently in Himachal Pradesh. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/G Madhu Kiran)
The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT AutoDisclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
24 Feb 2025, 02:26 PM IST
Car News News Live Updates: Kia Carens facelift expected to launch soon. Here’s everything you need to know
- The new Kia Carens facelift is expected to come with a restyled front fascia, new lighting clusters, and a revised rear section. It is further expected to get an updated cabin with feature enhancements
24 Feb 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Car News News Live Updates: Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber get CNG options, but there is a catch…
- Renault Kwid CNG commands ₹75,000 extra over the standard model's pricing, while Kiger and Triber command ₹79,500 additional cost for a CNG kit.
24 Feb 2025, 11:41 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Bajaj Auto to invest ₹1,364 crore in bankruptcy-bound KTM. Know more
- Bajaj Auto's investment in financial trouble-hit KTM will be in the form of equity capital, preference capital or loan.
Trending Cars
Find more Cars
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
24 Feb 2025, 11:29 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Gen 6 batteries on BMW EVs promise to blow competition out. Here's how
- With a promise of around 900 kms of range, the next-generation BMW batteries are likely to be like no other.
24 Feb 2025, 10:52 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara India launch soon, three more EVs confirmed by 2030 with an aim for a 50% market share
- Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that it will launch at least four electric cars in India between FY2025 and FY2030.
24 Feb 2025, 09:53 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Govt likely to modify new EV policy as Tesla gears up for India debut
- While all eyes are on Tesla now, the Indian government is expecting a good response from several automobile majors on the EV policy.
24 Feb 2025, 09:26 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Maha Kumbh 2025: Massive traffic jam chokes roads leading to Prayagraj
- Images and videos of long traffic jams have surfaced on social media showing pilgrims are stuck in vehicles along the highways.
24 Feb 2025, 08:51 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Road accidents in Mumbai: Hit and run cases behind 38% fatalities in 2023, says report
- Mumbai reported 374 deaths in 351 road crashes in 2023, marking a 39 per cent decrease since 2015.
24 Feb 2025, 08:26 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Tesla to lay off workers at safety agency amid investigation into fatal crashes of its EVs
- Tesla is facing multiple investigations by NHTSA, the US agency on vehicle safety, over possible failure of the EV maker's self-driving technology.
First Published Date: 24 Feb 2025, 08:26 AM IST
Editor's Pick
Trending this Week