LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today February 22, 2025: Ninety One XE Series: This electric scooter runs at 15 paisa per km and costs under ₹30,000
Latest news on February 22, 2025: The Ninety One XE Series has been priced keeping affordability in mind and is offered in two battery chemistry options.
22 Feb 2025, 09:40 AM IST
- Ninety One introduces the XE Series, an affordable electric scooter with an 80 km range and a capped speed of 25 kmph.
22 Feb 2025, 08:26 AM IST
Bike News News Live Updates: Jawa 350 Legacy Edition launched to celebrate 1 year of the motorcycle, limited to 500 units
- Jawa 350 Legacy Edition comes with few accessories from the factory itself. The motorcycle is priced at ₹1.98 lakh ex-showroom.
22 Feb 2025, 08:21 AM IST
Bike News News Live Updates: Ducati Panigale V4 to launch in India on March 5
- The Ducati Panigale V4 does not get any changes to the engine. It continues to come with a 1,103cc, V4 engine which Ducati calls Desmosedici Stradale.
22 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Feb 21: 2025 Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Editions launched and more
- Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
First Published Date: 22 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST
