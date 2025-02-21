LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today February 21, 2025: Auto recap, Feb 20: MG Cyberster creates land speed record, Porshe 911 recalled and more
Latest news on February 21, 2025: The MG Cyberster offers a single-charge range of 507 km with a 77 kWh battery pack.
The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT AutoDisclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
21 Feb 2025, 08:26 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Feb 20: MG Cyberster creates land speed record, Porshe 911 recalled and more
- Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
21 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Mercedes-Benz flags cost cuts, tough year ahead after torrid 2024
- Mercedes-Benz plans to slash production costs by a tenth in the next two years and warned that 2025 would be another difficult year.
First Published Date: 21 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST
