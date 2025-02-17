LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today February 17, 2025: Honda NT1100 sport tourer bike's design patented in India. Launch soon?
Latest news on February 17, 2025: Honda NT1100 is a sport-tourer that shares the same engine with Honda Africa Twin.
17 Feb 2025, 09:37 AM IST
17 Feb 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Reviews News Live Updates: BYD Sealion 7 first-drive review: Smooth operator or performance beast? Or Both
- The BYD Sealion 7. A flagship premium SUV that aims to be the performance benchmark. But can it? Lets find out.
17 Feb 2025, 08:57 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Jaguar's first EV post-brand-revamp spotted, it's a four-door GT promising 800 km range with a very long…
- Jaguar's new flagship electric sedan, which is the first car from the British brand, is expected to launch in 2027 and it promises about 800 kilometre range on a full charge.
First Published Date: 17 Feb 2025, 08:57 AM IST