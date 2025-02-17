HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today February 17, 2025: Honda Nt1100 Sport Tourer Bike's Design Patented In India. Launch Soon?
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today February 17, 2025: Honda NT1100 sport tourer bike's design patented in India. Launch soon?

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 17 Feb 2025, 09:37 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
If automobiles catch your fancy and you are captivated by all things on wheels, you have come to the right place. You have come to HT Auto. Welcome to
...
Jaguar
Latest news on February 17, 2025: Honda NT1100 is a sport-tourer that shares the same engine with Honda Africa Twin.
Jaguar
Latest news on February 17, 2025: Honda NT1100 is a sport-tourer that shares the same engine with Honda Africa Twin.

The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT Auto

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
17 Feb 2025, 09:37 AM IST

Bike News News Live Updates: Honda NT1100 sport tourer bike's design patented in India. Launch soon?

  • Honda NT1100 is a sport-tourer that shares the same engine with Honda Africa Twin.
Read the full story here

17 Feb 2025, 09:00 AM IST

Reviews News Live Updates: BYD Sealion 7 first-drive review: Smooth operator or performance beast? Or Both

  • The BYD Sealion 7. A flagship premium SUV that aims to be the performance benchmark. But can it? Lets find out.
Read the full story here

17 Feb 2025, 08:57 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Jaguar's first EV post-brand-revamp spotted, it's a four-door GT promising 800 km range with a very long…

  • Jaguar's new flagship electric sedan, which is the first car from the British brand, is expected to launch in 2027 and it promises about 800 kilometre range on a full charge.
Read the full story here

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar Roxx (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹12.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹8 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹11.13 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹13.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
Engine Icon2755 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹33.78 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
First Published Date: 17 Feb 2025, 08:57 AM IST

Similar Stories

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.