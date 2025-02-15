Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today February 15, 2025: Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets 6 airbags as standard, prices hiked by 15,000

LIVE UPDATES
Latest news on February 15, 2025: Maruti Suzuki Brezza is offered only with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
15 Feb 2025, 07:36 AM IST
- Maruti Suzuki Brezza is available in ten colour options and four variants.
First Published Date: 15 Feb 2025, 07:36 AM IST