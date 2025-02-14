HT Auto
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today February 14, 2025: Hyundai exports 37 lakh cars from India globally. Verna and Exter among most exported models

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 14 Feb 2025, 12:19 PM
Tesla
Latest news on February 14, 2025: Hyundai Exter is one of the most exported cars made in India.
Latest news on February 14, 2025: Hyundai Exter is one of the most exported cars made in India.

The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT Auto

14 Feb 2025, 12:19 PM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Hyundai exports 37 lakh cars from India globally. Verna and Exter among most exported models

  • Hyundai Motor India has delivered over 37 lakh vehicles globally. The Verna and Exter models are pivotal in its export strategy with significant markets in Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Mexico.
Read the full story here

14 Feb 2025, 11:17 AM IST

Bike News News Live Updates: KTM 390 Duke prices dropped by ₹18,000, now costs ₹2.95 lakh

  • KTM 390 Duke uses a larger 399 cc liquid-cooled engine that puts out 44.25 bhp and 39 Nm.
Read the full story here

14 Feb 2025, 10:28 AM IST

Bike News News Live Updates: 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 launched in India at ₹12.90 lakh

  • Kawasaki India launched the 2025 Versys 1100 at 12.90 lakhs. The sports tourer features a larger 1099 cc engine with increased power and improved rear brakes.
Read the full story here

14 Feb 2025, 09:58 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Delhi Traffic Police may soon auction impounded vehicles if not released by owner within 37 days

  • Delhi sees around 50 to 60 vehicles impounded daily on an average.
Read the full story here

14 Feb 2025, 09:25 AM IST

Bike News News Live Updates: Ducati XDiavel V4 sport cruiser unveiled with 170 hp

  • Ducati XDiavel V4 will share its engine with the standard Diavel V4.
Read the full story here

14 Feb 2025, 09:21 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: JSW MG Motor reveals 14 premium Select showrooms in India which will sell Roadtser, M9 EVs

  • JSW MG Motor will launch the Cyberster and M9 EV in India this year. The two EVs were showcased at the Auto Expo in January.
Read the full story here

14 Feb 2025, 09:15 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e bookings are now open. Here's how to book

  • Bookings for the Mahindra BE 6 and Mahindra XEV 9e have commenced on Valentine's Day, February 14th.
Read the full story here

14 Feb 2025, 08:25 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Porsche announces layoffs amid low EV demand, to cut 1,900 jobs in Germany

  • Porsche is following Volkswagen’s lead in trying to whittle down its production costs in Germany, where labor and energy are expensive.
Read the full story here

14 Feb 2025, 08:09 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Honda and Nissan officially part ways, leaving uncertainty in future partnerships

  • Honda and Nissan have ceased negotiations on a potential alliance, each facing unique challenges.
Read the full story here

14 Feb 2025, 07:54 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Feb 13: Tata launches new variants of Safari, Harrier, Honda launches NX200

  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Read the full story here

14 Feb 2025, 07:38 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Where's your FASTag money going? India considers AI help to monitor toll collection

  • Can Artificial Intelligence iron out the big question of transparency in FASTag toll collection in India?
Read the full story here

14 Feb 2025, 07:01 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Armoured Tesla vehicles? US may ignore Elon Musk-led company. Here's why

  • Will Tesla lose out on lucrative US government contracts now that Elon Musk is closely associated with President Donald Trump?
Read the full story here

First Published Date: 14 Feb 2025, 07:01 AM IST

