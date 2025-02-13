LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today February 13, 2025: Tata Safari and Harrier Stealth Editions launched, prices start at ₹24.85 lakh
Latest news on February 13, 2025: Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Editions get a Matte Stealth Black colour scheme.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
13 Feb 2025, 10:09 AM IST
Car News News Live Updates: Tata Safari and Harrier Stealth Editions launched, prices start at ₹24.85 lakh
- Tata Safari and Harrier Stealth Editions come with cosmetic changes only.
13 Feb 2025, 09:31 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi lands in US, expected to meet Tesla CEO Elon Musk
- PM Narendra Modi and Elon Musk are likely to hold discussions over Starlink and Tesla's entry into India.
13 Feb 2025, 09:12 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Feb 12: Triumph Speed T4 gets a price cut, 2025 Honda Shine 125 launched and more
- Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
