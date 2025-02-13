HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today February 13, 2025: Tata Safari And Harrier Stealth Editions Launched, Prices Start At 24.85 Lakh
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today February 13, 2025: Tata Safari and Harrier Stealth Editions launched, prices start at 24.85 lakh

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 13 Feb 2025, 10:09 AM
Latest news on February 13, 2025: Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Editions get a Matte Stealth Black colour scheme. (HT Auto/Sameer Contractor)
Latest news on February 13, 2025: Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Editions get a Matte Stealth Black colour scheme.

The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT Auto

13 Feb 2025, 10:09 AM IST

Car News News Live Updates: Tata Safari and Harrier Stealth Editions launched, prices start at ₹24.85 lakh

  • Tata Safari and Harrier Stealth Editions come with cosmetic changes only.
Read the full story here

13 Feb 2025, 09:31 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi lands in US, expected to meet Tesla CEO Elon Musk

  • PM Narendra Modi and Elon Musk are likely to hold discussions over Starlink and Tesla's entry into India.
Read the full story here

13 Feb 2025, 09:12 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Feb 12: Triumph Speed T4 gets a price cut, 2025 Honda Shine 125 launched and more

  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Read the full story here

First Published Date: 13 Feb 2025, 09:12 AM IST

