LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today February 1, 2025: Tesla shares rise on Musk promise to launch cheaper EVs, autonomous vehicle
If automobiles catch your fancy and you are captivated by all things on wheels, you have come to the right place. You have come to HT Auto. Welcome to
...
Latest news on February 1, 2025: Promises made during the Tesla earnings call have made investors overlook a weak Q4 that brought lower profit margins, a drop in revenue amid rising competition.
The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT AutoDisclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
01 Feb 2025, 09:38 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Tesla shares rise on Musk promise to launch cheaper EVs, autonomous vehicle
- Tesla shares rose over two per cent after Elon Musk announced plans for affordable models and an autonomous ride-hailing service. Despite a weak fourth quarter, analysts remain optimistic about growth potential, although regulatory hurdles may impact timelines.
01 Feb 2025, 09:32 AM IST
Car News News Live Updates: Kia Syros launched in India at ₹8.99 lakh
- Kia Syros is positioned between the Sonet and the Seltos. Syros will be offered with a petrol and a diesel engine.
01 Feb 2025, 09:27 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: EU promises action plan for auto sector amid rising competition and emissions targets
- Industry leaders met with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, who pledged a plan by early March to address emission standards and support job retention amidst rising costs.
Trending Cars
Find more Cars
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
01 Feb 2025, 09:15 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: MG M9 Limousine pre-bookings open in India, will launch soon
- MG M9 EV will go on sale alongside Cyberster through MG Select premium dealerships.
01 Feb 2025, 09:01 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Bajaj Auto hit with over ₹10 crore GST penalty, plans legal challenge
- Tax authorities fined Bajaj Auto over ₹10 crore for misclassifying its instrument cluster under GST. The company intends to contest the ruling in court.
01 Feb 2025, 08:48 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Jan 31: Ola Gen 3 electric scooters launched, MG Cyberster pre-bookings open and more
- Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
First Published Date: 01 Feb 2025, 08:48 AM IST