HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today February 1, 2025: Tesla Shares Rise On Musk Promise To Launch Cheaper Evs, Autonomous Vehicle
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today February 1, 2025: Tesla shares rise on Musk promise to launch cheaper EVs, autonomous vehicle

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 01 Feb 2025, 09:38 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
If automobiles catch your fancy and you are captivated by all things on wheels, you have come to the right place. You have come to HT Auto. Welcome to
...
Latest news on February 1, 2025: Promises made during the Tesla earnings call have made investors overlook a weak Q4 that brought lower profit margins, a drop in revenue amid rising competition.
Latest news on February 1, 2025: Promises made during the Tesla earnings call have made investors overlook a weak Q4 that brought lower profit margins, a drop in revenue amid rising competition.

The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT Auto

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
01 Feb 2025, 09:38 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Tesla shares rise on Musk promise to launch cheaper EVs, autonomous vehicle

  • Tesla shares rose over two per cent after Elon Musk announced plans for affordable models and an autonomous ride-hailing service. Despite a weak fourth quarter, analysts remain optimistic about growth potential, although regulatory hurdles may impact timelines.
Read the full story here

01 Feb 2025, 09:32 AM IST

Car News News Live Updates: Kia Syros launched in India at ₹8.99 lakh

  • Kia Syros is positioned between the Sonet and the Seltos. Syros will be offered with a petrol and a diesel engine.
Read the full story here

01 Feb 2025, 09:27 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: EU promises action plan for auto sector amid rising competition and emissions targets

  • Industry leaders met with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, who pledged a plan by early March to address emission standards and support job retention amidst rising costs.
Read the full story here

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon59 kWh Range Icon556 km
₹18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar Roxx (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹12.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹8 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹10.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹13.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
Engine Icon2755 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹33.43 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
01 Feb 2025, 09:15 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: MG M9 Limousine pre-bookings open in India, will launch soon

  • MG M9 EV will go on sale alongside Cyberster through MG Select premium dealerships.
Read the full story here

01 Feb 2025, 09:01 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Bajaj Auto hit with over ₹10 crore GST penalty, plans legal challenge

  • Tax authorities fined Bajaj Auto over 10 crore for misclassifying its instrument cluster under GST. The company intends to contest the ruling in court.
Read the full story here

01 Feb 2025, 08:48 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Jan 31: Ola Gen 3 electric scooters launched, MG Cyberster pre-bookings open and more

  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Read the full story here

First Published Date: 01 Feb 2025, 08:48 AM IST

Similar Stories

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.