LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today December 31, 2024: Nissan falls as shares pressured by Honda deal concerns
If automobiles catch your fancy and you are captivated by all things on wheels, you have come to the right place. You have come to HT Auto. Welcome to
...
Latest news on December 31, 2024: FILE - This combination of the photos shows a Honda logo, left, and a Nissan logo, right. (AP Photo/File)
The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT AutoDisclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
31 Dec 2024, 08:37 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Nissan falls as shares pressured by Honda deal concerns
- Nissan's shares fell 13 per cent in two days due to investor concerns over a joint holding company deal with Honda, with stock dropping 6.7 per cent in Tokyo.
31 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Mahindra Electric secures a final ₹650 crore investment from British International Investment
- BII to make ₹650 cr in final tranche of investment on M&M's EV arm
First Published Date: 31 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST