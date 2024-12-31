HT Auto
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today December 31, 2024: Nissan falls as shares pressured by Honda deal concerns

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 31 Dec 2024, 08:37 AM
Latest news on December 31, 2024: FILE - This combination of the photos shows a Honda logo, left, and a Nissan logo, right. (AP Photo/File) (Photo- REUTERS)
Latest news on December 31, 2024: FILE - This combination of the photos shows a Honda logo, left, and a Nissan logo, right. (AP Photo/File)

The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT Auto

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
31 Dec 2024, 08:37 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Nissan falls as shares pressured by Honda deal concerns

  • Nissan's shares fell 13 per cent in two days due to investor concerns over a joint holding company deal with Honda, with stock dropping 6.7 per cent in Tokyo.
Read the full story here

31 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Mahindra Electric secures a final ₹650 crore investment from British International Investment

  • BII to make 650 cr in final tranche of investment on M&M's EV arm
Read the full story here

First Published Date: 31 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST

