Auto Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today December 29, 2024: Auto Recap Dec 28: Rolls Royce Ghost Facelift Launched, 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa Unveiled
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today December 29, 2024: Auto recap Dec 28: Rolls Royce Ghost facelift launched, 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa unveiled

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 29 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM
challan
Rolls Royce Ghost is offered in three trims. (PTI)
Latest news on December 29, 2024: Rolls Royce Ghost is offered in three trims.

The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn.

29 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap Dec 28: Rolls Royce Ghost facelift launched, 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa unveiled

  • Here's your quick look at the most recent developments in the automotive industry.
Read the full story here

29 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Maharashtra to deploy radar-equipped vehicles for enhanced traffic violation detection

  • Maharashtra's motor vehicles department plans to deploy radar-equipped interceptor vehicles to improve traffic violation detection. This system will enable the issuance of 800-900 e-challans per hour.
Read the full story here

First Published Date: 29 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST

