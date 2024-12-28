LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today December 28, 2024: China drives 80% of global EV growth with 4 million sales in H1 2024: IEA Report
Latest news on December 28, 2024: According to the report from the International Energy Agency, more than 7 million electric cars were sold in the first six months of 2024. This marks a 25 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2023.
28 Dec 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: China drives 80% of global EV growth with 4 million sales in H1 2024: IEA Report
- China led global Electric Vehicle growth, accounting for nearly 80 per cent of the increase. EV sales surpassed 4 million in the first half of 2024, marking a 25 per cent rise from the previous year.
28 Dec 2024, 09:59 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: India to drive global oil demand growth till 2035: IEA Report
- India will lead global oil demand growth until 2035, a shift that occurs as China reduces oil consumption due to EV adoption.
28 Dec 2024, 09:47 AM IST
Bike News News Live Updates: 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa unveiled. Will it come to India?
- 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa retains its 1,340 cc, inline four-cylinder motor that puts out 190 bhp and 142 Nm.
28 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Delhi pollution: Ban BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel car removed after rainfall improves air quality
- BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars were banned in Delhi after pollution levels breached severe category last week.
