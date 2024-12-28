HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today December 28, 2024: China Drives 80% Of Global Ev Growth With 4 Million Sales In H1 2024: Iea Report
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today December 28, 2024: China drives 80% of global EV growth with 4 million sales in H1 2024: IEA Report

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 28 Dec 2024, 10:15 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
If automobiles catch your fancy and you are captivated by all things on wheels, you have come to the right place. You have come to HT Auto. Welcome to
...
Delhi pollution BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel car ban
Latest news on December 28, 2024: According to the report from the International Energy Agency, more than 7 million electric cars were sold in the first six months of 2024. This marks a 25 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2023.
Delhi pollution BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel car ban
Latest news on December 28, 2024: According to the report from the International Energy Agency, more than 7 million electric cars were sold in the first six months of 2024. This marks a 25 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT Auto

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
28 Dec 2024, 10:15 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: China drives 80% of global EV growth with 4 million sales in H1 2024: IEA Report

  • China led global Electric Vehicle growth, accounting for nearly 80 per cent of the increase. EV sales surpassed 4 million in the first half of 2024, marking a 25 per cent rise from the previous year.
Read the full story here

28 Dec 2024, 09:59 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: India to drive global oil demand growth till 2035: IEA Report

  • India will lead global oil demand growth until 2035, a shift that occurs as China reduces oil consumption due to EV adoption.
Read the full story here

28 Dec 2024, 09:47 AM IST

Bike News News Live Updates: 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa unveiled. Will it come to India?

  • 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa retains its 1,340 cc, inline four-cylinder motor that puts out 190 bhp and 142 Nm.
Read the full story here

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Be 6e (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6e
BatteryCapacity Icon59 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar Roxx (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹12.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹8 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹10.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹13.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
Engine Icon2755 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹33.43 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
28 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Delhi pollution: Ban BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel car removed after rainfall improves air quality

  • BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars were banned in Delhi after pollution levels breached severe category last week.
Read the full story here

First Published Date: 28 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST

Similar Stories

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.