LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today December 22, 2024: Auto recap, Dec 21: TVS Jupiter 110 review, Triumph Speed Twin 900 teased
If automobiles catch your fancy and you are captivated by all things on wheels, you have come to the right place. You have come to HT Auto. Welcome to
...
Latest news on December 22, 2024: Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT AutoDisclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
22 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Dec 21: TVS Jupiter 110 review, Triumph Speed Twin 900 teased
- Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
22 Dec 2024, 08:25 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Stellantis reverses layoff decision for 1,100 Ohio employees after CEO's resignation
- Stellantis has decided against laying off 1,100 employees at an Ohio Jeep plant after CEO Carlos Tavares resigned.
First Published Date: 22 Dec 2024, 08:25 AM IST