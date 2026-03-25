Kia EV2 launched globally; brand’s smallest electric SUV offers up to 448 km

Kia has officially launched the EV2 at a starting price of €26,600, making it the most affordable model in its global electric vehicle lineup. Positioned as a compact urban SUV, the EV2 is the sixth EV based on Kia’s dedicated E-GMP platform and is aimed at bringing accessible electric mobility to a wider audience.

In terms of design, the EV2 carries forward Kia’s latest styling language while borrowing cues from larger EVs in the range. Its overall silhouette bears some resemblance to the ICE-powered Syros, with a boxy stance and SUV-like proportions. Up front, it features a modern interpretation of the ‘tiger face’, complemented by vertically stacked split LED headlamps, an upright nose and rugged body cladding.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Kia Seltos EV ₹ 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Kia Syros EV 390 km 390 km ₹ 14 - 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Kia Carens Clavis EV 51.4 kWh 51.4 kWh 490 km 490 km ₹ 17.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Kia EV3 81.4 kWh 81.4 kWh 600 km 600 km ₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Kia EV5 ₹ 30 - 45 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Kia Sportage 1999 cc 1999 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

The cladding runs along the sides and merges into the rear design, where the tail lamps are mounted low, allowing for a clean tailgate layout. A slim rear windscreen and a roof-mounted spoiler add to the contemporary look.

Inside, the Kia EV2 features a triple-panel display layout with a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and infotainment screen.

Inside, the EV2 offers a tech-forward cabin inspired by the Syros. The dashboard is equipped with a triple-screen layout, including a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 5.3-inch panel for HVAC controls, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The SUV also comes with a two-spoke steering wheel and a minimalist interior layout.

Feature highlights include a Harman Kardon audio system, digital key 2.0, and advanced charging capabilities such as vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-grid (V2G).

Kia is also offering the EV2 in a four-seater configuration, featuring sliding and reclining rear seats to enhance comfort and practicality. This setup frees up additional boot space of up to 403 litres. The standard five-seater version offers a 362-litre boot, while both variants include a 15-litre frunk.

Powering the EV2 are two battery pack options. The standard version gets a 42.2 kWh LFP battery with a claimed WLTP range of 317 km. Meanwhile, the Long Range variants are equipped with a 61.0 kWh NMC battery, delivering up to 448 km on a single charge.

Both battery options support DC fast charging, allowing the battery to be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in under 30 minutes.

Production of the standard range EV2 is set to begin in Q1 2026, with the Long Range and GT-Line variants expected to follow in June. Kia has not yet confirmed whether the EV2 will be introduced in India.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: