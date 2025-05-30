Is your car insurance ready for monsoon? Auto insurance add-ons to consider

Monsoon is here, and so are the challenges like excessive rain, mud, flooding, waterlogging, etc. For any car owner living in a low-lying area, monsoon means mayhem. The rain may bring a sigh of relief for many, but it also unleashes a wave of car damage. Floods and waterlogging can transform roads into rivers. Such scenes we have witnessed over the last few days in metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Kolkata.

Car insurance providers can deny a claim if the damage falls outside the coverage provided by the policy, and this is why subscribing to a few add-ons can safeguard your vehicle from problems occurring from rain, flooding, waterlogging, etc.

Such incidents can severely damage car engines. Heavy rains and stormy weather can also uproot trees and poles, causing dents and other extensive damage to the vehicles. While you may be sleeping in peace that you have your car covered by insurance and in case of any damage to it, the insurance provider will give coverage for that, you would be shocked to know that your insurer can reject your claim in such situations.

Paying too much for your vehicle Insurance? Check insurance expiry date Check PUCC expiry date Get exclusive benefits on insurance renewal Enter vehicle number Enter vehicle number Please enter a valid vehicle number Check now

Your cr insurance provider can deny a claim if the damage falls outside the coverage provided by the policy. Comprehensive car insurance policies cover various types of damage, but do not cover engine damage caused by water locking, which is very common during the monsoon. Besides that, the insurance company may deny coverage if the damage is related to general ageing, wear and tear, or damage to tyres and tubes, pre-existing damages, if there is incomplete documentation, etc.

To avoid such denials, it is best to subscribe to some add-ons while purchasing the insurance policy. Here are some key add-ons to consider for your car insurance policy to keep the vehicle safeguarded from monsoon-related challenges.

Zero depreciation: This add-on ensures that the car owner receives the full claim amount without any deductions for depreciation on the parts of the vehicle. This can be helpful during monsoon when damage to body panels or other parts is common in the regions where waterlogging or flooding are key issues.

Engine protection cover: Engine protection cover is a vital add-on and should be considered by car owners. This add-on covers the cost of repairing or replacing the engine if it gets damaged due to water ingress, oil leakage, or other monsoon-related issues. Repairing or replacing an engine could be highly expensive, and having a cover for that ensures peace of mind for the vehicle owner.

Roadside assistance: This is another common add-on many car owners opt for. Vehicle breakdowns are a nightmare for car owners, but are common during monsoon, especially in areas where waterlogging and flooding take place. Subscribing to roadside assistance or RSA provides assistance in case of breakdowns, including towing, minor repairs, fuel delivery, and even accommodation if needed, which can be highly helpful during the monsoon.

Consumables cover: This add-on provides coverage for the cost of consumables like engine oil, nuts, and bolts, which might need replacement due to monsoon-related damage. In comprehensive coverage, these costs are not covered by the insurers if there is no add-on subscribed.

Tyre protector: This add-on specifically covers damage to the tyres, which often become vulnerable during the monsoon due to potholes, bad road conditions, flooding, etc.

Flood assistance cover: Some insurance providers offer specific add-ons to cover damages to vehicles caused due to floods, which can be a significant concern in certain areas. If you are staying in an area where flooding is an issue during monsoon, this add-on is something you should consider buying.

First Published Date: