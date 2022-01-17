Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto First electric DTC bus in Delhi flagged off: Five big highlights

First electric DTC bus in Delhi flagged off: Five big highlights

The first electric bus in DTC fleet in Delhi is now ready for operation.The electric bus can travel 120 kms per charge, needs 1.5 hours to be powered back to full.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 17 Jan 2022, 02:02 PM
A woman clicks a selfie in front of the first all-electric bus in DTC fleet. (Ayush Sharma)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday flagged off the first all-electric DTC bus in the city from the Indraprastha Depot. The Delhi government is looking at the electric buses to help in the battle against air pollution in the city and is eventually looking to replace a significant chunk of DTC buses - which currently run on CNG - with electric power.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Thar
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

This photo of an electric DTC bus was tweeted by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot.

Delhi is notoriously infamous for toxic air pollution levels and a chunk of the blame is on the vehicular emissions here. While the Delhi government has time and again underlined its plans to popularize electric vehicles, the electric DTC buses could potentially help as well.

Here are five big highlights of the the electric DTC buses:

*The DTC Board has approved plans of having 1,015 electric low-floor air-conditioned buses. The larger plan is to have as many as 3,500 battery-powered DTC buses in the city. At present, DTC buses run on CNG which while not being as polluting as diesel counterparts, aren't exactly zero emission either.

*DTC has purchased 300 electric buses and deliveries were initially scheduled to start in November of last year but was delayed owing to factors caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

*The electric DTC buses measure 12 metres in length and are low-floor vehicles which make entry and exit easier. Additionally, these feature ramp to help easier access for differently-abled persons. According to Kejriwal, it takes up to 1.5 hours to charge the bus and it can travel around 120 kms before needing to be plugged back in.

*Being electric, these buses are obviously have zero tailpipe emissions. But these buses also boast of a number of safety features which include GPS, live tracking, CCTV cameras and panic buttons.

*There are dedicated pink seats which are reserved for women travelers in these buses.

First Published Date: 17 Jan 2022, 01:27 PM IST
TAGS: DTC EV Electric vehicle Electric mobility AAP Arvind Kejriwal
Related Stories
Yezdi makes India comeback with three motorcycles: Highlights from the launch
13 Jan 2022
Republic Day Parade rehearsal 2022: Know the traffic restrictions in Delhi
16 Jan 2022
Renault India hits 1 lakh export milestone; Kwid, Triber, Kiger lead the way
12 Jan 2022
Suzuki hits major milestone, rolls out 6 millionth unit from Gurugram facility
10 Jan 2022
Anand Mahindra trusts only a Mahindra Thar to take on this road
10 Jan 2022
2022 BMW X3 to launch in India on January 20, bookings open
17 Jan 2022
Yezdi set to return to India with 3 new motorcycles today. What to expect
13 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS