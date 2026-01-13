Ferrari christens its Formula 1 car, SF26; To be revealed on Jan 23

Ferrari has confirmed that its 2026 Formula One car will be called the SF-26, formally revealing the name of a project that had been developed internally under the codename Project 678. The confirmation came through a social media post on Friday, which also announced that Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will race the car next season.

The SF-26 is scheduled to be unveiled on January 23 at Ferrari’s Maranello headquarters, where the team will present its first car built specifically for the new generation of Formula One regulations.

Announcement follows difficult 2025 season

The naming confirmation comes after a difficult 2025 campaign for the Italian team. Ferrari endured the entire season without securing a grand prix victory, falling behind its key rivals in both race pace and consistency.

Hamilton’s high-profile move to Ferrari also failed to deliver immediate success. The seven-time world champion finished the season without a podium for the first time in his Formula One career, adding to the sense of frustration within the team.

Early shift in development focus

With sweeping regulation changes set to reshape Formula One in 2026, Ferrari altered its technical priorities early. By late April, the team had stopped further aerodynamic development of the SF-25, choosing instead to concentrate resources on designing an all-new car for the upcoming rules cycle.

Team officials have indicated that the SF-26 will represent a clean-sheet approach rather than an evolution of its predecessor.

Clean break from the SF-25

The SF-25 was affected by fundamental design limitations that restricted performance across different circuits. Both Hamilton and Leclerc struggled to extract consistent competitiveness, often leaving Ferrari unable to challenge the front-running teams.

Hamilton later described the season as a “nightmare" and an “emotional rollercoaster," reflecting the difficulty of competing with an uncompetitive package.

Naming tradition and long-term ambition

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur had kept the car’s official name under wraps until the end of 2025. The SF-26 designation follows Ferrari’s established naming convention, with “SF" standing for Scuderia Ferrari and the number corresponding to the competition year.

With the SF-26 now officially named and its launch date confirmed, Ferrari is aiming to make a comeback in its competitive trajectory and mount a serious challenge for championships it has not won since 2008.

