Zypp Electric plans to hire 3,000 women delivery partners in 2022

Zypp Electric aims to penetrate the last-mile delivery market with an enhanced workforce.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 08 Mar 2022, 07:06 PM
Indian EV logistics company Zypp Electric on Tuesday announced that it aims to expand its women driver-partners by hiring and training 3,000 women by the end of 2022. This would increase the number of the company's women delivery partners by 60 times. Zypp also said that it will focus on skilling women to ride electric vehicles and train them as delivery partners in a male-dominated profession.

(Also read: Sales of EVs triple in India in 2021, electric mobility picks up momentum)

The company claims that this increasing number of women delivery partners will enhance Zypp's service. It would also help the ever-growing last-mile delivery market and demand, claims the company.

Speaking about the hiring strategy, Rashi Agarwal, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, Zypp Electric, said that the plan is a part of the company's aim to create a sustainable and inclusive future.

“As women continue to become an integral part of the industry, it is important to put aside gender biases and have women working on the ground in male-dominant roles like in the rider or technology team at Zypp," she further added.

Akash Gupta, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, Zypp Electric said that EVs will create a new opportunity for women driver-partners to enter into gig delivery workforce as electric scooters are easy to drive and have gearless controls with speed calibration which are easy and comfortable to learn and drive around the city for all gender types.

The last-mile delivery market has been growing at a fast pace in the last few years, especially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, as demands for doorstep delivery has increased exponentially. Electric two-wheelers are finding an increasing number of takers in the segment.

First Published Date: 08 Mar 2022, 07:06 PM IST
TAGS: Zypp Electric electric vehicle electric scooter electric mobility EV
