ZF unveils flexible range extender tech to solve EV range anxiety. Here’s how it works

As the auto industry leans heavily toward full electrification, German automotive supplier ZF is preparing a different kind of solution. The company recently announced it will launch a new electric range extender system by 2026, aimed at easing concerns about EV range without abandoning combustion engines entirely.

A range extender essentially transforms a standard electric vehicle into a hybrid without it actually propelling the wheels. A small petrol engine instead acts as a generator that will charge your battery when needed.

While this technology is not entirely new—cars like the BMW i3 used similar setups—ZF believes there's still a market need. Despite modern EVs achieving around 500 kilometers of range, many buyers still experience "range anxiety," especially in regions with limited charging infrastructure.

ZF makes the case that range extender systems have a number of benefits when compared to plug-in hybrids. They are less expensive to produce, simpler to design, and based on less complicated supply chains. And since the petrol engine is not connected to the wheels, it can be optimized exclusively for producing electricity, which makes the whole system more efficient.

“This technology represents a cost-effective alternative to larger batteries or plug-in hybrids," said Dr. Otmar Scharrer, Senior Vice President of Electrified Powertrain Technology at ZF.

ZF range extender: Two versions

The upcoming system will be available in two variants: eRE and eRE+. The eRE version pairs an electric motor with an integrated converter and a planetary gearset. The eRE+ adds an intelligent clutch and differential, enabling it to work either as a generator or as a secondary drive source if needed.

Power outputs will be adjustable according to customer requirements. The eRE will offer between 93 and 147 horsepower, while the eRE+ could deliver up to 201 horsepower. ZF's move to reintroduce range extenders highlights the continuing evolution of EV technologies. Instead of larger, costlier batteries, these systems may offer manufacturers a more flexible, efficient path forward—especially for vehicles already built on electric platforms.

