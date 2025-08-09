Copyright © HT Media Limited
Zelo Knight+ with 100 km range launched at 60,000

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 09 Aug 2025, 08:58 am
  • Zelo Electric has launched the Knight+ scooter at 59,990, targeting daily commuters with a 1.8 kWh battery for 100 km range. Featuring a 1.5 kW motor, it reaches speeds of 55 km/h. Pre-bookings are open, with deliveries starting on August 20, 2025.

Pre-bookings are open, with deliveries for the Zelo Knight+ starting August 20, 2025.
Zelo Electric has announced the launch of its new electric scooter, the Knight+, priced at 59,990 (ex-showroom). Positioned as one of the most affordable EV scooters in the country, the Knight+ is designed to meet the needs of daily commuters, especially in urban and semi-urban settings.

At the core of the scooter is a 1.8 kWh portable LFP battery, offering a real-world range of around 100 km on a full charge. The battery is removable, allowing users to charge it at home or work. Paired with a 1.5 kW motor, the Knight+ can reach speeds of up to 55 km/h suitable for short to mid-range travel.

While the scooter keeps costs low, it doesn’t skip on features. Some of the key additions include:

  1. Hill Hold Control, which prevents rollback on inclines
  2. Cruise Control for smoother rides over longer distances
  3. Follow-Me-Home Headlamps, which stay on briefly after parking to light the rider’s path.
  4. USB Charging Port for powering small devices.
  5. A removable battery, adding convenience for users without dedicated parking or charging setups

The Knight+ is available in six colours, including two single-tone options (Glossy White and Glossy Black) and four dual-tone combinations (Matte Blue & White, Matte Red & White, Matte Yellow & White, and Matte Grey & White).

ZELO currently offers a range of electric scooters, including low-speed models like the Zoop, Knight, and Zaeden, as well as Zaeden+, which falls under the RTO segment. The launch of Knight+ reflects the brand’s continued focus on affordable electric mobility, aimed at a wide spectrum of Indian users.

Pre-bookings are now open, and deliveries are scheduled to begin from August 20, 2025.

First Published Date: 09 Aug 2025, 08:58 am IST
