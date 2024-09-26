Zelio Mystery electric scooter launched with 100 km range at 82,000

Zelio , an electric two-wheeler manufacturer has launched a new electric scooter in the Indian market. It is called Mystery and is priced at ₹82,000 ex-showroom. Zelio Mystery is aimed towards people who want an electric two-wheeler for commuting. It is offered in four colour schemes - Red, Grey, Black and Sea Green.

Zelio Mystery electric scooter has a top speed of 70 kmph, and a range of 100 km. It is available in four colors, it includes advanced features like a

The company is using a 72V/29AH lithium-ion battery that powers a 72V motor. Mystery has a top speed of 70 kmph and can go up to 100 km on a single charge. The electric scooter weighs 120 kg and has a payload capacity of 180 kg.

In terms of hardware, the Zelioi Mystery comes with hydraulic shock absorbers in the front as well as at the rear. There is also combi-braking system on offer. The features on offer are a digital display, central locking system, and anti-theft alarm. There is also g reverse gear, parking switch, auto repair switch and USB charging for charging mobile devices.

The company is currently preparing to launch its high-speed cargo scooter which will have a claimed range of 90 kmph and a load capacity of 150 kg. Zelio currently has 256 dealers across the country and has plans to expand that number to 400 by March 2025.

(Read more: Ola S1 Pro, S1 X and S1 X+ get festive discounts upto ₹…)

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Kunal Arya, Co-Founder and Managing Director of ZELIO Ebikes, said, “At ZELIO, we’ve always been driven by our commitment to innovation and sustainability. The Mystery represents the next evolution in our electric scooter lineup – a perfect blend of performance, reliability, and eco-conscious design. With its impressive range, superior build quality, and host of advanced features, the Mystery is designed to meet the needs of today’s commuter, while paving the way for a greener tomorrow. We are confident that this scooter will capture the imagination of our customers and set new standards in the electric vehicle space."

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: