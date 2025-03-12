Zelio Little Gracy low speed electric scooter launched at 49,500. Check range and features

The Zelio Little Gracy, the Indian electric two wheeler startup’s latest low speed electric scooter has been launched at ₹49,500. The company noted that the non-RTO electric scooter has been designed to cater specifically to younger riders aged 10-18 years.

While the 48V/32AH Lead Acid Battery version of the electric scooter has been priced at ₹49,500, the 60V/32AH Lead Acid Battery version and the 60V/30AH Li-Ion Battery version of the Little Gracy have been priced at ₹52,000 and 58,000, respectively. The electric scooter is available in four color combinations including three dual tone options- Pink, Brown and Cream, White and Blue, and Yellow and Green.

Zelio Little Gracy: Specs and features

Each model of the Zelio Gracy is equipped with a 48/60V BLDC motor that weighs in at 80 kg. The scooter has a claimed maximum loading capacity of 150 kg and top speed of 25 kmph. The company claimed that the Little Gracy has an energy consumption of 1.5 units per charge.

The 48V/32AH Lead Acid Battery version gets a claimed range of 55-60 km while the 60V/32AH Lead Acid Battery version comes with a 70 km claimed range with a charging time of 7-9 hours. The top trim with 60V/30AH Li-Ion Battery gets a claimed range of 70-75 km with a charging time of 8-9 hours.

In terms of features, it gets modern conveniences such as a digital meter, USB port, keyless drive, center lock with an anti-theft alarm, reverse gear, parking switch, and an auto-repair switch. While on the hardware front, the Little Gracy gets hydraulic suspension, drum brakes on both the front and rear.

Zelio X Men 2.0

Earlier last year, the company launched the Zelio X Men 2.0 at a starting price of ₹71,500.The Zelio X-Men 2.0 is a slow-speed scooter and comes with two battery packvariants - Lead Acid and Lithium-ion battery and both comein two battery sizes. The Lead Acid Battery 60V 32AH costs ₹71,500while the 72V 32AH costs ₹74,000. The Lithium-ion battery 60V 30AH costs ₹87,500 and 74V 32AH costs ₹91,500. All prices are ex-showroom.

The X-Men 2.0 has a25kmph top speed. Thecompany claimsthat the scooterhasatravelrangeof 100 kmon a single charge. The motor is a 60/72V modelwhichuses 1.5 units ofelectricity per charge, says Zelio. The grossweightandthe loading capacity ofthe electric scooter are180 kg and 90 kg respectively.

