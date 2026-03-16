Zelio launches 2026 X-Men+ electric scooter at 60,000 with 120 km range

Zelio E-Mobility has launched the 2026 version of its X-Men+ low-speed electric scooter in India, priced at ₹60,000. The updated model brings minor design changes, a larger rear wheel.

Updated design and new colour options

The 2026 X-Men+ receives a facelift with revised styling and four new colour options: Dark Knight Black, White, Midnight Blue and Nardo Grey.

Range and charging details

The X-Men+ delivers a claimed range of 120 km on a single charge and has a top speed limited to 25 kmph, which means it falls under the low-speed electric scooter category that does not require a driving licence or registration in India.

Power comes from a 60/72V BLDC hub motor that consumes around 1.5 units of electricity. Buyers can choose between lithium and lead-acid battery options. The lithium battery takes around 4–5 hours to charge, while the lead-acid version requires roughly 8–10 hours.

Also Read : Zelio Logix cargo e-scooter facelift launched at ₹56,551 for last-mile logistics

Hardware updates and features

One of the major changes in the 2026 update is the switch to a larger 12-inch rear wheel, replacing the earlier 10-inch unit. The scooter rides on 90/100-10 tyres and uses hydraulic shock absorbers at both ends.

Braking duties are handled by a front disc brake and a rear drum brake. The X-Men+ has a loading capacity of 180 kg and a kerb weight of 80 kg.

Features include reverse gear, a digital display, parking switch, an anti-theft alarm, a USB charging port, central locking and an auto repair switch. Zelio is offering a two-year warranty on the vehicle and a one-year warranty on the battery.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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