Zelio E-Mobility opens fourth manufacturing plant, adds 72,000 units to annual capacity

Zelio E-Mobility has opened its fourth manufacturing plant in Hisar, Haryana. This comes as the new plant, the fourth for the company, after the existing plants in Haryana, Odisha and Tamil Nadu. The new manufacturing plant adds 48,000 two-wheelers and 24,000 three-wheelers per annum to the company's total annual production capacity. With this, the total annual production capacity of the EV manufacturer surged to approximately 3.12 lakh units per annum from 2.4 lakh units.

In an official release, the electric vehicle manufacturer has stated that it has commenced production of both electric two-wheelers and electric three-wheelers. The new plant is built on an area of 261,360 square feet. The company is hopeful that this new plant will help the brand's expansion across existing and new markets. It also said that the additional capacity is expected to come on stream during Q3 FY27, with production scaled according to dealer demand, product mix and supply-chain readiness.

The company claims to have invested more than ₹20 crore in the new facility. A portion of the investment has been funded through the proceeds of the company’s IPO. The company is expecting to see sales boost with the enhanced production capacity.

Commenting on the new plant launch, Divyanshu Agarwal, CEO, Zelio E-Mobility, said, “In the electric vehicle business, manufacturing decisions have to account for more than the number of vehicles a company can produce. The ability to control critical processes, maintain consistency across production lines and get vehicles to dealers when they are needed has a direct bearing on how efficiently a business can grow." He also said that the company's investment in Hisar is aimed at building the growth capabilities. "We also see an opportunity to develop local manufacturing talent and deepen our engagement with the industrial ecosystem in the region as operations scale," he added.

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