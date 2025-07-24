Zelio E Mobility launches facelifted Gracy+ electric scooter with multiple battery options

Zelio E Mobility has launched an updated version of its low-speed electric scooter, the Gracy+, aimed at urban commuters seeking cost-effective and practical transport solutions. The facelift introduces several functional enhancements while keeping the scooter accessible in terms of pricing, with ex-showroom rates beginning at ₹58,000.

The revised Gracy+ is now available in six different battery configurations, including both Lithium-Ion and Gel battery options. The top-range variants—offering up to 130 km on a single charge—are particularly tailored for users covering longer daily distances. With a modest top speed of 25 km/h, the scooter falls within the low-speed category, making it accessible to a wider range of users without the need for a driving license in most Indian states.

From a technical perspective, the Gracy+ facelift focuses on usability rather than performance upgrades. It comes equipped with a 60/72V BLDC motor and claims a power efficiency of 1.8 units per full charge. The scooter’s ground clearance has been raised to 180 mm to better tackle typical Indian road conditions. With a gross weight of 88 kg and the ability to carry up to 150 kg, the Gracy+ is positioned as a practical option for delivery agents, office-goers, and students alike.

Charging times vary significantly between battery types, with Lithium-Ion versions requiring about four hours, while Gel variants take between eight and twelve hours. The model also includes braking upgrades—a drum brake at the front and a disc brake at the rear—along with hydraulic shock absorbers for added comfort. The tyres—90-90/12 in the front and 90-100/10 at the rear—are standard but adequate for city use.

In terms of features, the Gracy+ gets a digital display, keyless start, DRLs, anti-theft alarm, USB charging port, parking gear, and a pillion footrest. It is offered in four colour choices: White, Grey, Black, and Blue.

While the updates do not radically alter the scooter’s role in Zelio’s lineup, they reflect a clear intent to refine the product based on commuter feedback and real-world challenges. The company is also backing the product with service assurances—providing a two-year vehicle warranty, a three-year warranty for Lithium-Ion batteries, and one year for Gel batteries.

This launch comes at a time when Zelio E Mobility is expanding its reach in the Indian market. Founded in 2021, the company has already established over 400 dealerships and serves more than two lakh customers. With a goal of crossing 1,000 dealerships by the end of 2025, the Gracy+ facelift is expected to play a role in furthering the brand’s visibility and acceptance, especially in the budget-conscious and utility-driven segment of electric mobility.

