Zelio E-Mobility launches 2026 Gracy Scooter at ₹59,999 at RideAsia EV Expo 2026

Zelio E-Mobility announced the launch of its 2026 variant of Gracy at the RideAsia EV Expo 2026, held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The company states that the new Gracy has been developed with a focus on young urban commuters, particularly college students and young women. The scooter features multiple colour options, including Snow Pearl White, Bright Black, Asian Black, Yellow, Noble Metal Grey, Fluorescent Green, and Hibiscus Purple.

Zelio E-Mobility launched the Gracy 2026 electric scooter starting at ₹ 59,999. Aimed at urban youth, it offers a 120km range, 50-liter boot space, and multiple battery configurations with anti-theft features.

Price starting at ₹59,999, the company positions the 2026 model as a value-driven offering in the low-speed electric scooter segment. As part of the launch initiative, the company is offering a free safety helmet for the first 500 customers.





Zelio Gracy: Battery Pack and Motor

The Gracy 2026 variant delivers a top speed of 25 kmph and a range of 60–120 km per charge. The scooter offers 50 litres of boot space, one of the highest in the segment. Additionally, it is offered with four battery configurations, including a Lead Acid battery in two variants and lithium-ion battery options: 60V/32AH and 72V/32AH, with charging time standing at 8-10 hours for lead acid variants and 4-5 hours for lithium-ion battery variants.

Powering the scooter is a 60/72V BLDC motor, with front disc and rear drum brakes, 90/90-12 tyres on both ends, front telescopic hydraulic suspension, and rear spring-loaded suspension.

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Zelio Gracy: Features

Additional features include central locking with anti-theft alarm, USB charging port, footrest, keyless drive, LED headlamps, and a digital meter, among others. The scooter is backed by a 2-year warranty on the motor, controller, and frame, for long-term reliability and ownership confidence.

“Urban mobility today is not just about reaching a destination; it is about safety, affordability, and comfort for young riders who form the backbone of city commuting. The Gracy 2026 variant has been thoughtfully designed to reflect the aspirations of India’s youth, especially students and young women, by combining lightweight design, stylish aesthetics, and dependable performance," said Kunal Arya, Managing Director, Zelio E-Mobility.

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