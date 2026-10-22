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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Youdha Epod G Electric Cargo Three Wheeler Launched With 180 Km Range, 545 Kg Payload

Youdha ePod G electric cargo three-wheeler launched with 180 km range, 545 kg payload

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 22 Oct 2026, 14:36 pm
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  • Youdha’s electric cargo three-wheeler targets delivery operators with a claimed 180 km range, 545 kg payload and multiple load-body options.

The Youdha ePod G electric cargo three-wheeler is available in half-deck and closed-box configurations.

Youdha has expanded its electric three-wheeler portfolio with the ePod G. The Youdha ePod G three-wheeler is a cargo model aimed at businesses and individual operators involved in goods transportation. The launch marks the company's move beyond passenger mobility, targeting last-mile logistics, e-commerce deliveries and retail distribution.

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The ePod G builds on the company's existing ePod platform. The cargo model is designed to serve delivery businesses and small commercial operators seeking an electric alternative for transporting goods over urban and short-distance routes.

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Range, battery and performance

The Youdha ePod G is powered by an 11.8 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery paired with a 6 kW, three-phase permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM).

The company claims a range of 170-180 km on a single charge under standard test conditions. The vehicle has a payload capacity of 545 kg and a gross vehicle weight of 1,000 kg. Its top speed is below 50 kmph under standard test conditions, while its stated gradeability stands at 22 per cent

Charging the battery takes approximately four to five hours, according to the specifications provided by the company. These figures position the ePod G for delivery operations that require regular goods transportation and scheduled charging.

Cargo configurations and equipment

Youdha will offer the electric three-wheeler with a half-deck body, alongside four closed-box options. These configurations are intended to accommodate different requirements for carrying goods across logistics, retail and e-commerce applications.

The ePod G uses a monocoque chassis and gets hydraulic brakes, heavy-duty steel rims and 120/80-R12, 8PR tyres. Its equipment list also includes LED headlights and a seven-inch digital LED instrument cluster with Smart CAN connectivity, which displays vehicle information to the operator.

Expanding into commercial mobility

Explaining the company's plans for the range, Ayush Lohia, CEO of Youdha, said, “With ePod G, we aim to address the needs of businesses and individual operators involved in last-mile deliveries while continuing to strengthen Youdha’s product portfolio and market presence."

First Published Date: 22 Oct 2026, 14:36 pm IST
TAGS: Youdha ePod G Youdha ePod G
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