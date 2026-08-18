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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Youdha Epod Bharat Limited Edition Electric Three Wheeler Unveiled With 227 Km Range

Youdha EPOD-Bharat Limited Edition electric three-wheeler unveiled with 227 km range

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 18 Aug 2026, 10:05 am
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  • Youdha has launched the EPOD-Bharat, a limited-edition L5 electric three-wheeler featuring Warli art. Powered by a 6 kW motor and an 11.8 kWh battery.

The new limited edition only comes with cosmetic changes. There are no mechanical changes to the three-wheeler.

Youdha has unveiled the EPOD-Bharat, a limited-edition version of its flagship L5 electric passenger three-wheeler. The special edition was showcased at the Bharat Vyapar Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi and combines electric mobility with traditional Indian craftsmanship.

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The EPOD-Bharat features a hand-painted exterior inspired by Warli art, with artwork depicting women, rural life, nature and community celebrations. According to Youdha, the special edition is intended to highlight the creativity and resilience of Indian women and traditional artisans while bringing indigenous art forms to a modern electric vehicle.

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“Ayush Lohia, CEO, Youdha, said the EPOD-Bharat is a tribute to the spirit of Bharat and the women and artisans whose creativity and resilience continue to shape the country. He added that the company wanted to bring traditional Indian art onto a modern electric mobility platform."

The electric three-wheler has a claimed range of 227 km.

Underneath the artwork, the EPOD-Bharat retains the mechanical package of the standard Youdha EPOD. The L5 passenger three-wheeler is powered by a 6 kW electric motor producing 50 Nm of torque, paired with an 11.8 kWh lithium-ion LFP battery. The company claims a certified range of up to 227 km on a single charge.

The electric three-wheeler gets City and Boost driving modes, while its 300 mm water-wading capability is aimed at helping it cope with varied road and weather conditions. Youdha says the EPOD has been developed primarily for self-employed drivers and mobility entrepreneurs, with a focus on range, durability and operating efficiency.

Also Read : Youdha launches electric garbage van with 167 km range

The standard EPOD is priced from 3.20 lakh, although Youdha has not specified separate pricing or availability details for the limited-edition EPOD-Bharat.

The EPOD is manufactured at Youdha's production facility in Kashipur, Uttarakhand. The plant has an installed annual production capacity of 1 lakh units and features automated assembly lines, end-of-line testing and quality control systems.

With the EPOD-Bharat, Youdha is also attempting to highlight the contribution of Indian artisans to preserving traditional forms of art.

First Published Date: 18 Aug 2026, 10:05 am IST
TAGS: Youdha electric vehicles EV three wheelers
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