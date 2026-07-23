Yamaha patents new electric scooter's design. What it reveals

Yamaha seems to be working on a new electric scooter. The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has filed a design patent for the upcoming electric scooter in Japan. The leaked design patent has revealed quite a few details about the EV. With legacy two-wheeler manufacturers like Bajaj Auto , Hero MotoCorp , etc., ramping up their EV game, Yamaha seems not to stay behind in the race.

If Yamaha launches the new electric scooter in India, it will join the siblings like Aerox-E and EC-06.

Yamaha sells two electric scooters in the Indian market, the Aerox-E and EC-06. Considering the rapidly growing demand for electric two-wheelers in India, the newly patented EV could be an addition to Yamaha's electric vehicle portfolio in the country. However, the OEM is tight-lipped about the possible launch of the model in the Indian market.

What the leaked design patent reveals

The design of the new Yamaha electric scooter, as the patent image shows, is quite contemporary and sporty. It features a layered apron with sharp edges and a sleek, floating-style tail section. The EV gets a TFT instrument cluster. Expect it to get Bluetooth connectivity. Interestingly, there is no conventional keyhole, which suggests the new Yamaha electric scooter would come with a keyless starting mechanism.

The design patent also reveals that the new electric scooter gets a centrally mounted motor, which channels power to the rear wheels via a belt. The battery pack seems to be positioned under the seat, which hints the EV could come with a swappable battery. For suspension, the EV could use telescopic front forks and dual springs at the rear. The EV would be running on 12-inch alloy wheels, and it would use a single disc at both ends for braking duty.

Interestingly, the overall design of the upcoming Yamaha electric scooter seems to be more conventional and practical than the EC-06 and Aerox-E, which hints that it would be meant for day-to-day commuting and could possibly come as a more affordable option for customers if launched in India.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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