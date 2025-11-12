Yamaha Aerox E vs Ather 450 Apex: Which sporty electric scooter will you pick

In India, the electric two-wheeler industry is rapidly transforming as established brands and homegrown start-ups step into the premium space. Yamaha Aerox E is the brand's first serious foray into this territory and brings Yamaha's sporty DNA to the electric space. On the other hand, Ather Energy 450 Apex is the most performance-oriented scooter from Ather, adding an edge to an already proven platform. Each of these scooters has been designed for urban riders who are seeking performance and design, as well as a connecting experience in an electric two-wheeler.

The Aerox E carries a 3.0 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, split into two removable 1.5 kWh units, meanwhile, the Ather 450 Apex draws power from a 3.7 kWh lithium-ion fixed battery.

Yamaha Aerox E vs Ather 450 Apex: Design

Yamaha Aerox E closely mirrors the design of its petrol-powered counterpart, the Aerox 155. The overall silhouette remains that of a maxi-scooter, complete with a tall front apron, twin LED headlamps, and a broad floorboard tunnel. The visual stance continues to emphasise Yamaha’s performance roots. The scooter uses the same underbone frame, though modified to house a twin removable battery setup. Yamaha has also adjusted the underseat storage layout and battery compartment, adding to the scooter’s kerb weight of 139 kgs, about 13 kg heavier than the ICE version.

The Ather 450 Apex, on the other hand, builds on the 450X platform but refines its design execution. It sports new colour themes, transparent side panels, and a distinctive orange frame. The compact proportions remain unchanged, which keeps its kerb weight low at 111.6 kg. The design focus of the Apex lies in improving aerodynamic efficiency, retaining the signature minimalist appeal of Ather.

Yamaha Aerox E vs Ather 450 Apex: Features

The Aerox E supports multiple ride modes - Eco, Standard, and Boost. The scooter gets Bluetooth connectivity, a fully digital LCD display, LED lighting, and front disc brakes with ABS. Yamaha has also integrated regenerative braking, though details on the software tuning remain under wraps.

The Ather 450 Apex brings a richer feature suite, reflecting the brand’s software-first approach. It gets a 7-inch touchscreen instrument cluster with Google Maps integration, cruise control, multi-level regenerative braking, and Warp+ mode for peak performance. The scooter runs Ather’s latest 5.0 software update, adding smoother throttle mapping and improved battery management. OTA (over-the-air) updates continue to be a strong differentiator in Ather’s feature stack.

Yamaha Aerox E vs Ather 450 Apex: Specifications

In terms of performance, the Yamaha Aerox E uses a 9.5 kW motor, producing 48 Nm of torque. The Aerox E carries a 3.0 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, split into two removable 1.5 kWh units. Yamaha claims a range of 106 km (IDC), with a top speed expected to hover around 95 km/h. The battery supports both standard and fast charging, though detailed times haven’t been disclosed. The Aerox E is underpinned by a telescopic front fork and twin rear shocks, similar to the ICE model, ensuring a familiar ride setup.

The Ather 450 Apex uses a 7 kW PMS motor generating 26 Nm of torque and a top speed of 100 km/h. It draws power from a 3.7 kWh lithium-ion battery with an IDC range of 157 km. Using a standard charger, it takes 5.5 hours for a full charge, while Ather’s fast-charging network can add 15 km of range in about 10 minutes.

