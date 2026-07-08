Yamaha Aerox E launched in India at 2.81 lakh with 117 km range and dual removable batteries

Yamaha has finally launched the Aerox E electric scooter in India at an introductory price of ₹2.81 lakh (ex-showroom). The Aerox E becomes the Japanese manufacturer's premium electric offering and carries forward the sporty maxi-scooter design of the petrol-powered Aerox 155 while packing an all-new electric powertrain.

Positioned at the premium end of the electric scooter market, the Aerox E will rival models like the BMW CE 02, TVS X and other performance-oriented electric scooters. Deliveries are expected to commence soon through select Blue Square dealerships.

Design remains familiar

The Aerox E retains the aggressive styling that has made the petrol Aerox popular in India. It features sharp body panels, split LED headlamps, integrated LED indicators, a stepped seat and large 14-inch alloy wheels.

While the overall silhouette remains unchanged, Yamaha has introduced EV-specific graphics, subtle blue accents and a redesigned floorboard to differentiate it from its ICE sibling. The underseat storage has also been reworked to accommodate the battery system.

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Dual removable battery setup

Powering the Aerox E is a mid-mounted electric motor producing a peak output of 9.5 kW. The scooter uses two removable lithium-ion battery packs with a combined capacity of around 3 kWh.

Yamaha claims a certified riding range of up to 117 km on a full charge. The removable batteries can be charged either on or off the scooter, offering added convenience for urban users.

Charging both batteries from 0 to 100 per cent takes approximately 6 hours and 20 minutes, while charging a single battery takes about 3 hours and 10 minutes.

Performance and riding modes

The Aerox E gets multiple riding modes including Eco, Normal and Power. It also features a Boost mode for quicker acceleration when required.

Yamaha says the scooter has been tuned to offer brisk performance while retaining the engaging riding dynamics that the Aerox nameplate is known for. The scooter also gets regenerative braking to improve efficiency.

Features

Being Yamaha's flagship electric scooter, the Aerox E comes loaded with premium equipment. It gets a colour TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity via the Y-Connect application, keyless operation, navigation support, ride statistics and over-the-air software updates.

Other features include dual-channel ABS, traction control, reverse assist, cruise control, all-LED lighting and USB charging.

Price and rivals

The Yamaha Aerox E has been launched at an introductory price of ₹2.81 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price point, it enters the premium electric scooter segment and will compete with offerings such as the TVS X while also appealing to buyers looking for a sporty alternative to conventional electric scooters.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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